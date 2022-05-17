Nestle Is Committed To Recycling It’s Waste–Uwadoka

Victoria Uwadoka, Public Affairs Manager of Nestle Nigeria has said the company is focused on ensuring that none of its post-packaging waste ends in the ocean or waterways as part of its commitment to fighting the realities of climate change.

She said this while fielding questions from journalists during the opening of a two-week online intensive training for newsmen reporting nutrition, health, business and the environment which our reporter monitored.

“Nestle commits to ensuring that none of its post packaging waste ends in waterways or ocean. To make this happen, we are working with manufacturers and other stakeholders within the packaging ecosystem to develop new types of packaging methods that are more eco-friendly.

“Also, we are also ensuring that Nestle is a part of the action to eliminate indiscriminate disposal of plastics and this we are doing through public education and awareness campaigns,” she explained.

Uwadoka added that all hands must be on deck to address some of the environmental issues facing the world, especially in Africa.

According to her, Nestle is trying to ensure safe waterways and clean ocean by way of collaborating with other critical stakeholders in the ecosystem and environment industry such as Wecyclers.

Others are communities, government, media, manufacturing and recycling companies.

She said Nestle is not recycling but working with partners in the ecosystem to ensure the recycling of plastic in the system by recycling companies in order to close the value chain “which is to ensure plastic is recycled and of course, it is a work in progress as we look at the possibility of working with other recycling companies across all the states.

“We are also working with government at federal and state levels to ensure sustainable environmental practices”, she said. As a result of an increase in the number of participants puts at over 300, this year’s training has been split into two streams to accommodate more journalists with the first stream already held between Monday April 11 and April 26, 2022, while the second stream began today, Monday, May 16 to end on Friday, May 27, 2022.”

According to the organizers, the programme is aimed at improving journalists’ skills on how to report their beats effectively and accurately in educating the public on the importance of eating nutritious food, living a healthy life as well as protecting the environment.