NDLEA Arrests Drug Baroness Who Cooks, Distribute Cocaine In Delta Mansion

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) has arrested a 59-year-old drug baroness, Bridget Oghenekevwe Emeka, popularly called Mama following her involvement in the cooking and distribution of Crack Cocaine, Methamphetamine and other illicit substances.

The NDLEA invaded her expansive mansion located at Favour Street, Otukutu, Effurun Warri on Sunday having been under surveillance for weeks as a major distributor of illicit drugs in the state.

As a baroness, Bridget had no fewer than nine of her staff and four associates whom she accommodated alongside other drug users, But all were arrested when the operatives raided her residence.

A statement signed by the agency’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi revealed that apart from various quantities of Crack Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Molly, and Loud, were seized from her home and drug bunks, a pump-action gun, 15 cartridges and documents were recovered.

Other exhibits included two cars, mobile phones, and drug paraphernalia such as sodium bicarbonate and polythene wrappings were also recovered for further investigation.

“While five of her staff that cook, cut, package and distribute the drugs were found in her house… Four of her associates were equally arrested at her drug bunks in other parts of the town during the raids by Strike Force officers of NDLEA supported by the military,” Babafemi said.

The agency noted that Bridget cooked Cocaine into Crack Cocaine for local distribution and consumption in drug joints.

“Some of the paraphernalia for making Crack recovered from her house include: “Sodium bicarbonate, which is the main adulterant and recipe for making crack cocaine, as well as transparent nylon used in wrapping the finished product”.

The Chairman, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Marwa commended the officers and men involved in all the processes leading to the eventual execution of the operation. He also appreciated the armed forces for their unwavering support for the Agency.