Newborn Baby Drowns In Kano Well

Tragedy struck as a newborn baby drowned inside a well at Ruguzau in Takai Local Government Area in Kano State.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of Kano State Fire Service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, on Wednesday in Kano.

He said the incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon.

“We received an emergency call at about 02:14 p.m. from one Sabo Ladan that a baby’s body was found floating in a well.

“We immediately sent our rescue team to the scene at about 02:18 p.m. On arrival our men found a newborn baby in the well,” he said.

Abdullahi said the baby was brought out of the well unconscious and later confirmed dead.

He said the cause of the incident is under investigation.