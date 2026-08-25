Support APC Or Leave Kuje, Council Chairman Warns Residents

Chairman of Kuje Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Samuel Shekwolo, has warned residents opposed to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to leave the council ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Shekwolo made the statement in a video circulating on social media, declaring that he would not accept opposition to the APC or President Bola Tinubu’s bid for re-election within Kuje.

The council chairman said residents should back the ruling party because of what he described as development projects carried out in the area by the Tinubu administration and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

He maintained that his stance was firm, adding that he would use his position to resist any attempt by residents to campaign or vote against the APC during the 2027 elections.

“I have said in my area council that it’s either you are for the APC or you leave the area council. I am not arguing about it at all,” Shekwolo said.

He questioned why residents would reject the APC at the polls despite the interventions he attributed to Tinubu and Wike in Kuje.

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“You know why? I cannot have the Minister and the President doing what they are doing, then on the day of the election, you will now say you want to match me. I will not agree,” he said.

Shekwolo further reinforced his position, saying: “It’s either you are with us or you are against us.”