Next Time I Speak Will Be As APC Presidential Candidate – Lawan

Even as uncertainty surrounds the All Progressive Party on who President Muhammadu Buhari would annoint as preferred successor, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, on Tuesday gave indication that he may be the choice of the party.

Lawan spoke to the press after his screening at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja and said the next time he addresses the press would be as presidential candidate of the ruling party.

Today marks the second day of the screening which was attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Ben Ayade, Cross River State governor, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi, former Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu.

APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu was among those screened yesterday.

Addressing members of the press, Lawan said, “I had discussions with the panel. I was asked very important questions about the manifesto of our party, my activities and administration, about my vision for Nigeria as an APC candidate, not as aspirant.

“My vision for Nigeria as the president of Nigeria from 2023. It was a very pleasant experience for me, because I was looking forward to that engagement, to express myself very well to my party, through the screening committee, on why I’m running to be the president of our great nation, from 2023.”

Praising the party, he said, “The party has ensured that Nigerians get the best deal in terms of governance, and ensured that more resources are taken from the federal government to the states and local governments, to make it commensurate with devolution of powers.

“We also believe that we must make the electoral environment in Nigeria a very peaceful, transparent, electoral environment, that our elections must be full of integrity.”

When asked about the achievements of the 9th Assembly with respect to closing the lacuna in the electoral system, he said, “That is why at the National Assembly, we passed the bill to amend the Electoral Act 2010. Just to ensure that we improve on the electoral processes and procedures in Nigeria for better outcomes as a political party.”

The APC holds its presidential primary on Saturday.