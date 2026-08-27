NFF President To Resign As DSS Probes Alleged Missing N17b

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Ibrahim Gusau, is expected to resign from office alongside several members of the federation’s Executive Committee on Thursday, amid mounting pressure over the administration of Nigerian football.

Gusau is scheduled to meet with members of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) in Abuja, where he is expected to make a formal announcement on the development.

His reported resignation comes as the NFF faces growing scrutiny over the performance of Nigeria’s national teams and the management of funds released by the Federal Government for football activities.

The development is also coming against the backdrop of an investigation by the Department of State Services (DSS) into the utilisation of a N17bn intervention fund approved for the NFF.

The money, approved by President Bola Tinubu in 2024, was released to settle outstanding obligations to players and officials of the national teams.

Sources familiar with the matter told journalists that senior NFF officials had been required to account for how the funds were spent and produce relevant documentation to security operatives.

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The probe has nevertheless intensified scrutiny of the NFF leadership, coming at a time when Nigeria’s football teams have suffered a series of major setbacks.

The Super Eagles failed to secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, while the Super Falcons recently suffered the unprecedented setback of missing the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Nigeria’s women’s team had qualified for every edition of the Women’s World Cup since the tournament began in 1991.

The Falcons’ hopes of defending their continental title were also dashed after they were beaten 1-0 by Cameroon in the quarter-finals of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Their defeat sent Nigeria into a playoff for a World Cup place, but South Africa’s Banyana Banyana ended those hopes with a 2-1 victory.

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The outcome triggered renewed criticism of the NFF, with former players, football administrators, stakeholders and supporters demanding accountability for the national teams’ declining fortunes.

Gusau’s administration had already been facing intense pressure over what critics described as a sustained deterioration in the country’s football fortunes.

The leadership crisis deepened as reports emerged that several members of the NFF Executive Committee were also preparing to leave their positions.

Earlier reports suggested that up to nine members of the 13-member Executive Committee had indicated their intention to resign.

With Gusau now also expected to quit, the federation could be left with a significantly weakened leadership structure ahead of its scheduled election.

The NFF election is due to take place on September 27 in Lafia, Nasarawa State, and the reported departures could have implications for preparations for the polls.

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The federation is expected to clarify the status of the Executive Committee and how its affairs will be managed between the reported resignations and the election.

The situation has also heightened calls for wider reforms in Nigerian football, particularly in the areas of financial accountability, player welfare, technical development, grassroots football and the preparation of national teams.

The Super Falcons’ World Cup setback has been particularly damaging because of Nigeria’s longstanding dominance in African women’s football and its unbroken presence at previous editions of the global tournament.

The NFF has also submitted a fact-finding report on the country’s recent poor performances in international competitions, adding to calls for a reassessment of the federation’s approach to football administration.

If Gusau and the other officials formally resign, the development could usher in a major transition ahead of the September election.

The immediate challenge for the federation will be to maintain the operations of the national teams while managing the leadership vacuum and addressing the financial questions surrounding the N17bn intervention.