Nigeria Condoles Pakistan Over Hospital Fire That Killed 14 Newborns

The Nigerian government has expressed condolences to Pakistan following a fire at a maternity ward in Islamabad that killed at least 14 newborn babies.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveyed the condolences in a press release issued on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, following the incident at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

The ministry said Foreign Affairs Minister Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu extended Nigeria’s sympathies to the Pakistani government and people, particularly the families who lost their children in the fire.

Nigeria also expressed concern for those injured in the incident and wished them a speedy recovery.

The Federal Government commended Pakistani authorities for their prompt response to the fire and noted the directive for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

The ministry said Nigeria stood in solidarity with Pakistan during the difficult period and prayed for strength and comfort for the bereaved families.

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The incident occurred on Wednesday at the maternity ward of PIMS in Islamabad, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Pakistani authorities are expected to investigate the cause of the fire and circumstances surrounding the deaths.