Passenger Carrying AK-47 Rifles, RPG Rounds In Potato Sack Arrested

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested a 39-year-old man after operatives allegedly found two AK-47 rifles and 503 rounds of ammunition concealed in a sack of potatoes in Kaduna State.

The suspect, identified as Ken Leave, was intercepted on August 25, 2026, following a distress call at Yan Karfe Motor Park in Kaduna State. According to the police, operatives responding to the alert stopped the passenger after he was found travelling with a suspicious sack of potatoes.

A search of the sack allegedly uncovered two AK-47 rifles, 228 RPG rounds, 275 rounds of AK-47 ammunition and five AK-47 magazines. The police also said ₦17,500 cash and quantities of suspected hard drugs were recovered from the suspect.

Leave was subsequently arrested and is assisting investigators in determining the source and intended destination of the firearms and ammunition.

The case is currently being investigated by the State Criminal Investigation Department in Katsina.

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In a separate operation in Oyo State, three locally fabricated firearms were recovered and three suspects arrested in Bauchi State on August 26.

The police said operatives arrested Abubakar Ahmad, alias Tino, 30, while allegedly attempting to hand over a locally fabricated pistol loaded with an expended cartridge to another suspect.

During interrogation, Ahmad allegedly confessed to purchasing the firearm for ₦30,000 from a welder.

The welder was subsequently arrested and allegedly confessed to fabricating and selling the weapon.

A search of his workshop led to the recovery of two additional locally fabricated Dane guns, a hacksaw, a file and a long pipe allegedly used in manufacturing the prohibited weapons.