Traveller Recounts Narrow Escape As Bandits Attack Sokoto

A traveller, Muhammad Jibo, has recounted how he narrowly escaped an attack by suspected bandits at Sifawa in Bodinga Local Government Area of Sokoto State, saying he realised he was completely alone on the road after gunfire erupted between the attackers and security forces.

The incident, which occurred less than 25 kilometres from Sokoto town, has raised fresh concerns over the worsening security situation along major routes linking communities around the state capital.

Jibo, who was returning from Argungu Local Government Area of Kebbi State, told THE WHISTLER that he was among the first motorists alerted that hundreds of suspected bandits had been sighted crossing the road towards Sifawa.

He said he was forced to park under a shade after residents of Sanyinna warned motorists to avoid the route, following reports that the bandits were moving towards the area.

According to him, residents believed the attackers were returning to the area in retaliation for a recent military operation which reportedly destroyed some of their hideouts in the Sifawa bush.

“I was advised by the locals to turn back to where I was coming from but I just prayed and said going back to Argungu was not an option for me”

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He said shortly afterwards, a truck belonging to BUA Cement emerged from the direction where the suspected bandits had reportedly been sighted and proceeded towards Sifawa through a bush route.

Jibo said he then resumed his journey towards Lambar Mazuru village, with several other motorists following behind him.

At Lambar Mazuru, he encountered more drivers and passengers who had parked their vehicles out of fear.

However, when an 18-seater bus travelling from Shagari sped through the area, Jibo said he decided to follow the vehicle.

He said there was no traffic coming from the Sifawa direction, prompting him and other motorists to eventually stop.

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“Then I heard an exchange of fire. I waited to be sure of what was happening, but when I turned around, I realised I was alone. All the vehicles behind me had returned to Lambar Mazuru,” he recounted.

Jibo said the gunfire lasted for about five minutes before he noticed two trucks that had earlier broken down on the road.

The occupants of the trucks, he said, had previously advised him to turn back.

However, after observing from a distance that the suspected bandits were retreating towards the bush, he decided to continue his journey.

He said other motorists later rejoined him as they moved towards Sifawa.

But as they approached the town, they encountered the same 18-seater bus that had earlier sped past them.

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The bus, according to Jibo, had been abandoned inside the bush, with its doors open and nobody in sight.

“The bus was open and there was nobody inside. Only God knows what happened to the passengers,” he said.

He recounted seeing soldiers in armoured vehicles firing towards the nearby bush in the direction where the suspected bandits had fled.

On reaching Sifawa, Jibo said he saw more than 100 soldiers deployed in the area, including a soldier operating a drone equipped with surveillance cameras.

TROOPS RESPOND TO ATTACK

The military reportedly responded to the attack by engaging the suspected bandits in a gun battle and pushing them towards surrounding farms and bushes.

The attackers were said to have advanced from the direction of Horo village in neighbouring Shagari Local Government Area, with the military base at Sifawa reportedly among their targets.

Two soldiers were reportedly injured during the encounter and evacuated for medical attention, while several bandits were believed to have been neutralised.

Following the ground engagement, military aircraft were deployed to conduct aerial operations around the area where the fleeing bandits were believed to have taken refuge.

Ground troops were also deployed to pursue the attackers and prevent them from regrouping.

The attack reportedly disrupted movement along the Sifawa–Birnin Kebbi road, leaving motorists stranded as security forces engaged the suspected bandits.

The Sokoto State Police Command also confirmed the incident, saying its personnel had been deployed to the affected area to support efforts to restore security.

The command urged residents and motorists to remain calm, vigilant and cooperate with security agencies.

‘We are in a very big problem’

Jibo commended the troops for their response but said the incident should serve as a warning to authorities about the growing vulnerability of communities and major roads around Sokoto town.

“I wish to commend our gallant troops and pray to God to continue protecting them and our country at large. But on a serious note, we are in a very big problem,” he said.

He expressed particular concern that suspected bandits could launch what appeared to be a retaliatory attack in an area where soldiers were already stationed.

“Imagine bandits coming for a retaliatory attack where they know too well that soldiers are on standby. That should tell us something,” he said.

The traveller also commended retired General Faruk Yahaya, former Chief of Army Staff, for the establishment of a military base in Sifawa.

According to him, the presence of the military facility helped prevent the attack from becoming more devastating.

He called on the Federal Government to intensify military operations against the criminals and pursue them into their hideouts.

“We have seen your efforts and we commend you, but please follow these criminals to their hideouts and destroy them,” he appealed.

Jibo said the proximity of the attack to Sokoto town was particularly disturbing, given the strategic importance of the state capital.

“If less than 25 kilometres from Sokoto town can be attacked, it is time to have a rethink,” he said.

He urged the authorities to strengthen security along the affected routes, while appealing to travellers and residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements to security agencies.

The incident has further underscored concerns over the ability of armed groups to operate close to populated areas and major transportation corridors despite ongoing military operations in parts of Sokoto and neighbouring states.