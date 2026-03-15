Nicki Minaj Threatens To Sue Nigerian Influencer

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American music star Nicki Minaj has threatened legal action against Nigerian medical doctor and social media influencer simply known as Dr. Penking over what she described as cyberbullying and copyright infringement.

The dispute began after Dr. Penking shared an old, provocative video of the artist on X on Saturday, captioning the post: “Nicki Minaj should understand that she has gotten old and retire.” The post quickly gained attention online and sparked mixed reactions from social media users.

Dr. Penking is a medical doctor and content creator known for sharing health tips, commentary, and engaging with followers on social media platforms like X He identifies himself as having graduated with a distinction in Human Anatomy, often using his platform to discuss health-related topics.

Reacting to the viral post, Minaj questioned whether the influencer had obtained permission to share the video and accused him of using the footage to harass her online.

In a response posted via her verified social media account, the 45-year-old rapper warned that the Nigerian doctor had been added to an ongoing lawsuit she had already initiated.

“Do you have permission to use this video that I filmed years ago to harass me on this or any platform? You’ve just been added to the suit,” Minaj wrote.

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The artist further alleged that the video was being circulated without her consent and used in a way intended to ridicule her.

As of the time of filing this report, Dr. Penking had not publicly responded to the threat of legal action.