Nigeria: Cholera Still Persists As Ten States Report 470 Cases In 2022

By Ating Enwongo
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said so far the country has recorded 470 suspected cases of cholera across 10 states in 2022.

This is according to the agency’s cholera situation report for 2022 week 4, which is from January 3 to January 30.

According to the report, cholera infection has been prevalent in over 10 states including, Abia, Adamawa, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Borno, Cross River, Kwara, Lagos, Taraba and Zamfara.

In the reporting week 4 ,2 states reported 50 suspected cases, that is Taraba(35)and Bayelsa(15) .

The NCDC noted that the new cases was a 49% decrease from 98 new suspected cases recorded in week 3 .

As of 30th January, 2022, a total of 9 deaths have been reported with the disease mostly affecting age group 5 years.

Recall that the national health agency in 2021 raised alarm on the spread of cholera infections across the country, stating that it had claimed more lives than COVID-19 from January till date.

