Gov Umahi’s ‘Communiques Against Nnamdi Kanu Are In Our Archive’ –Ohanaeze Youths

The Ohanaeze Youth Council, Wednesday, berated Gov Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State over his alleged claims to be interfacing with President Muhammadu Buhari towards the political solution to Nnamdi Kanu’s case.

The national president of the council, Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, made the position known while interacting with newsmen in Abuja.

He quoted a publication in an online medium of March 1 2022 which stated that Gov Umahi ‘is interfacing with with Mr Buhari to release Nnamdi Kanu’.

Igboayaka told the Ebonyi governor ‘not to engage in cheap political credit to himself’, stressing that the political solution for Nnamdi Kanu ‘is initiated by the president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Amb George Obiozor, and other eminent Igbos, aside Umahi.

Igboayaka said, “Unfortunately, Gov Umahi might be looking for a soft landing to appeal to Ndigbo and IPOB over his reckless treatment coated with executive impunity as Ebonyi State governor. And coming out suddenly to score a cheap political goal in the release of Nnamdi Kanu is very untrue and childish.

“Those that at the helm of affairs of political solution to Nnamdi Kanu case have not taken it to the media space.

“They are engaging Nigerian government quietly to bring a lasting solution to the crisis.

“Unfortunately, on June 19, 2021 in Enugu, the same Gov David Umahi chaired a meeting wherein IPOB was publicly rejected by those who claimed to be Igbo leaders.

“Gov David Umahi ought to know that all his discriminatory communiques signed by him against Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB are in our archive and in the book of remembrance.”

Igboayaka, therefore, implored Igbo youths to remain calm and peaceful ‘to enable those concerned to procure a lasting political solution to Kanu’s case’.