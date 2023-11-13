Nigeria Immigration Declares 3-Day Mourning As Four Personnel Die In Ghastly Accident

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has mourned the tragic loss of four personnel who were involved in a ghastly car accident on Sunday. The accident also left seven officers injured.

The accident occurred near Kura town along the Kano/Zaria highway and involved an 18-passenger Nissan bus conveying eleven NIS personnel on an official assignment.

Seven officers, who sustained injuries in the accident, are currently receiving treatment at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital in Kano.

This was contained in a statement signed on Monday by Dr. Adedotun Aridegbe, the NIS Public Relations Officer.

According to the statement, the Acting Comptroller General of Immigration, Caroline Wura-Ola Adepoju has directed all Commands and Formation Heads to fly the NIS flag at half-mast for the next seven days. Additionally, a three-day mourning period has been declared in honour and memory of the fallen colleagues.

“Tragically, they were involved in a ghastly accident a few kilometers from Kano. As a result, four of our personnel lost their lives. This has been a deeply distressing and sorrowful moment for all of us within the Nigeria Immigration Service.

“Seven of our colleagues who sustained various degrees of injuries are currently receiving treatment at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital in Kano. Our thoughts and prayers are with them for a swift and complete recovery.

“The Nigeria Immigration Service, in light of this unfortunate incident, had to first ensure the families of the deceased were informed and supported before addressing the media. Arrangements for the burials of our departed colleagues are being organized with utmost care and respect.

“The Acting Comptroller General of Immigration, Caroline Wura-Ola Adepoju, is deeply grieved by this loss and is personally extending her condolences and support to the families of the deceased. The Service stands firmly with those left behind by their breadwinners during this distressing period,” the statement read.