BREAKING: NLC Shuns Industrial Court, Orders Total Shutdown Of Nigeria’s Economy By Midnight Of Monday

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC and Trade Union Congress have insisted that its November 14 strike is still in motion.

The decision to commence the strike was unanimously agreed upon after its National Executive Council, NEC, at the Labour House in Abuja on Monday.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that the success of the strike is dependent on the resolution to be met at the NEC meeting today.

Subsequently, the President of TUC, Festus Osifo, while addressing journalists on Monday, November 13 after the NEC meeting, said that the strike is still in motion, “Until the government at all levels wake up to their responsibility.”

The labour union also ordered its affiliate members to mobilize nationwide over the industrial action.

The reason to embark on a nationwide strike by the NLC is due to the FG’s failure to meet the union’s demand following the assault of the NLC President Joe Ajaero in Imo State.

Out of the six demands of the Labour Union, only the removal of the Commissioner of Police CP Ahmed Barde has been implemented.