Lagos Drivers Suspend Protest Against LASTMA

155 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Public transport drivers in Lagos State, on Monday afternoon, suspended their protest against the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

This was disclosed by some of the drivers who spoke with our correspondent.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER gathered that the drivers had in the morning downed tools to protest alleged extortion and high-handedness.

As a result, many commuters were said to be stranded in the morning because of low turnout of buses on the road.

A protest notice seen by our correspondent on Sunday had indicated that all buses were to stay off the road from 6:00 a.m to 4:00 p.m.

However, the drivers suspended the protest following intervention by some key stakeholders.

Advertisement

Some of the drivers who spoke with THE WHISTLER said that part of the reason they protested was because they get arrested for plying one-way while trying to avoid the bad sections of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway that is not motorable.

They also said that there are some areas where there are supposed to be bus-stops which do not have.

The drivers alleged that when they get arrested under this circumstances, they are asked to pay N60,000 as fine.

According to them, they were assured that their grievances would be addressed, which necessitatd the suspension of the protest.

Recall that THE WHISTLER had on Sunday reported that the sate Police Command held a stakeholders’ meeting aimed at addressing the protest by the drivers.

Advertisement

At the meeting were the leadership of the Police Command, the state government, LASTMA and the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

The Command Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, had disclosed this in a statement.

The statement read partly: “The stakeholders, at the conclusion of the meeting, agreed to work together to ensure obedience to all traffic laws on the part of the transporters and the checkmating of excesses of law enforcement officers within the state. In addition, the NURTW agreed to a larger meeting tomorrow Monday, November 13, 2023.

“At the meeting were Deputy Commissioners of Police Waheed Ayilara (SCID), Fatai Tijani (Operations), Khan Salihu (Administration), Commander Rapid Response Squad (RRS) – CSP Yinka Egbeyemi, Commander Taskforce – CSP Shola Jejeloye. Others are Honourable Sola Giwa – the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Mr Bolaji Oreagba – General Manager LASTMA, delegates of NURTW Lagos Chapter led by Alhaji Sulyman Ojora (Kudeti) amongst others.

“The Lagos State Police Command uses this medium to assure Lagosians that the Command has made adequate deployments in line with prioritizing their safety and security, while encouraging them to go about their lawful duties without fear of harassment or intimidation.”