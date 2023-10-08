NIGERIA: Poverty Alleviation Programmes Failing Due To Poor Data Gathering, Robinson Uwak Tells Tinubu

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A former member of the House of Representatives, Robinson Uwak has blamed poor data gathering and implementation as part of the reasons poverty alleviation programmes of the federal government have allegedly failed in Nigeria.

In a statement on Sunday, Robinson Uwak added that the high level of poverty and gross inequality being witnessed in Nigeria are signs that the poverty alleviation of the government has not worked.

The ex-lawmaker said the development constitutes a threat to the country’s security, stability and unity.

Uwak however commended President Bola Tinubu for equitable distribution of resources despite the global economic crisis.

He said for poverty alleviation to work out, it ” ought to be treated as a development policy, not a charity project”.

The ex-lawmaker maintained that a collective action by relevant stakeholders is needed “to tackle it.”

Uwak added, “Nigeria is in 2023 adjudged the country with the highest poverty rate in the world with 71 million people living in extreme poverty while 133 million of the country 214 million people living in multidimensional poverty, according to the World Poverty Clock and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).”