JUST IN: Arsenal Beat Manchester City 1-0 At Emirates Stadium

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Arsenal on Sunday defeated Manchester City 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium in their week 8 of the Premier league season.

Second half goal from Brazilian star, Gabriel Martinelli after 86 minutes gave Arsenal the maximum point in the game that was drab but full of energy.

Advertisement

Both teams adopted technicalities and patience to cancel each other out in the first half.

After coming on top in the first half in which the trajectory of the game shifted in their favour, City could only muster one goal shot on target.

Pep Guardiola’s men almost took the lead when Nathan Ake’s header was cleared off the line.

Arsenal not starting Saka showed clearly while Martinelli started from the bench.

Advertisement

Short of key players, Mikel Arteta started Trossard and Jesus but both could not influence the game in Arsenal’s direction.

Second half began with Arsenal r placing Trossard and the game came alive.

They pressed forward and put City under pressure. They even came close to opening the scoring via a corner.

But City retaliated as the ball was released to Alvarez on the left wing. His cross into the defence was cleared as City searched for a goal.

Despite a flurry of changes City could not dominate proceedings as Stones and Nunes came in for Lewis and Kovacic.

Advertisement

It was Arsenal that broke the deadlock when Martinelli hit a shot that took a huge deflection and found the back of the net to put them a goal ahead.

Arsenal are now second in the table with 20 points behind Tottenham while City are third with 18 points.