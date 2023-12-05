Nigeria, Uganda, Others Face Soaring Malaria Cases Amid Global Surge Due To Climate Change Impact—WHO

389 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

In its recently released 2023 World Malaria Report, the World Health Organisation (WHO) sounded a dire warning as malaria cases surged globally, with Nigeria, Uganda, and other nations experiencing alarming increases.

The report revealed a staggering 249 million new malaria cases in 2022, with a 2 million increase compared to 2021, surpassing the pre-pandemic level of 233 million in 2016 and signaling a concerning trend.

The WHO Director-General, Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus emphasized that, “The changing climate poses a substantial risk to progress against malaria, particularly in vulnerable regions. Sustainable and resilient malaria responses are needed now more than ever.”

The report highlighted the link between climate change and the rise in malaria cases, citing factors like the increased survival rates of the Anopheles mosquito due to rising temperature, humidity, and rainfall.

Extreme weather events, such as heat waves and flooding, were noted as direct contributors to the transmission and disease burden.

The WHO referenced the 2022 flooding in Pakistan, resulting in a five-fold increase in malaria cases, and reported significant increases in Ethiopia, Nigeria, Papua New Guinea, and Uganda.

Dr Tedros added that, “While climate change poses a major risk, we must acknowledge a multitude of other threats, including COVID-19-induced disruptions, humanitarian crises, and global warming impacts.”

The WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, said the challenges faced by these nations include limited healthcare access, ongoing conflicts, the lingering effects of COVID-19, inadequate funding, and uneven implementation of core malaria interventions.

“To forge ahead toward a malaria-free future, we need a concerted effort to tackle these diverse threats, fostering innovation, resource mobilization, and collaborative strategies,” she stressed

Despite the grim outlook, the report highlighted achievements such as the phased roll-out of the first WHO-recommended malaria vaccine, RTS, S/AS01, in three African countries–Ghana, Kenya and Malawi.

The rigorous evaluation demonstrated a substantial reduction in severe malaria and a 13 per cent drop in early childhood deaths in areas where the vaccine was administered compared to regions Where it was not administered.

In response to the escalating crisis, the WHO called for a “substantial pivot” in the fight against malaria, emphasizing increased resourcing, strengthened political commitment, data-driven strategies, and innovation to develop more efficient and affordable products.

The report stated that the heightened risk posed by climate change requires the implementation of malaria responses that are both sustainable and resilient, aligning with broader initiatives aimed at mitigating its impacts.

Furthermore, the report noted the need for, “Whole-of-society engagement is crucial to build integrated approaches.”