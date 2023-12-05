Green Economy Initiative: Niger State Governor Signs Executive Order

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Governor Mohammed Bago has signed an Executive Order on the Green Economy, this aligns with global efforts to combat climate change

The Executive Order according to the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Niger State Bologi Ibrahim was signed shortly before the commencement of the weekly State Executive Council (SEC) Meeting at the Council Chambers, Government House, Minna, Niger state capital.

Governor Bago further explained that the Executive Order was to ensure effective implementation of the Green Economy Policy.

The Executive order which was cited as “the Niger State Green Economy Initiative Order (No.3), 2023 orders that the Green Economy Initiative shall be driven by the State Blueprint that details the strategic pillars and outlines the strategic key performance indicators, targets and timelines of the transition into a green economy.

Also enshrined in the Order, Niger State Government shall produce a State-Wide Land Use and Economic Development Plan to guide investment decisions and ensure investments that would stabilise the green transition are properly coordinated and planned.

The Order further directed all the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of the State to adhere strictly to the initiative, adding that appropriate sanction will be carried out on any violator of the Executive Order. Governor Umaru Bago however, commended Media Practitioners for the wide coverage given to his administration and encouraged them not to relent.

Recall that the Present administration initiated the Green Economy Policy, and hosted the first summit on initiative with the view to turn around the economy of the State and engender socio-economic development.

With the signing of Executive Order Three, the initiative has come to stay and its implementation is sacrosanct.