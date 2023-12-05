‘Terrorists Deliberately Embed Themselves Within Civilians’ — DHQ Explains Error Bombing In Kaduna

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that the terrorists they had targeted in an air operation at Tundun Biri in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, deliberately mixed up with civilians to cause more casualties.

The DHQ disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, signed by its Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Edward Buba.

The statement contained an explanation of the circumstances that led to the erroneous airstrike that killed dozens of civilians in the state on Sunday.

THE WHISTLER reported that the Nigerian Army claimed responsibility for the incident. The Army said its personnel were on a routine mission against terrorists, but inadvertently affected members of the community.

Explaining the situation, the DHQ said, “On December 3, 2023, at about 2200hrs and based on untoward activities of terrorists. The NA UAV detachment observed the movement of terrorists at Ligarma, a terrorist-infested area of Kaduna State.

“Aerial surveillance captured the movement of groups of persons synonymous with the terrorist tactics and modus operandi.

“The observed advance of the terrorists that were gathered posed a threat to key infrastructure within reach of the untoward activities.

“Accordingly, the threat was eliminated to prevent the terrorists from unleashing terror on innocent civilians.

“It should be noted that terrorists often deliberately embed themselves within civilian population centres for the civilian population to bear the consequences of their atrocities.

“Nevertheless, the Nigerian military does its best at all times to distinguish between civilians and terrorists.

“The military views every civilian death in the cause of operations as a tragedy. Such tragedies are needless and unwanted, that cause the armed forces to take extensive measures to avoid them.”

The DHQ, however, noted that it has continually issued instructions to communities to alert troops of terrorist activities, particularly in environments where they are dominant and have sympathisers.

“These instructions are intended to enable the military to distinguish between friendly and untoward activities,” the statement said.

Buba assured Nigerians that the armed forces will continually operate in tandem with international law while making cautious efforts to eradicate terrorists from governed and ungoverned places.

“These terrorists, as part of their tactics, disguise themselves as civilians to perpetrate terror. Accordingly, we will continue to find innovative solutions to the challenges faced in the conduct of operations,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has called for a thorough and full-fledged investigation into the incident.

He described the incident as “very unfortunate, disturbing, and painful” while expressing grief over the tragic loss of Nigerian lives.

Tinubu also called for calm and directed the authorities to look diligently into the mishap.

“The President also directs swift and comprehensive medical attention for surviving victims while praying for the repose of the souls of the deceased” a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelala read on Tuesday.