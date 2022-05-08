Nigerian Airlines Divided As Dana, Ibom Air Opt Out Of Flight Suspension

Nigerian airlines are divided on the ongoing plan to suspend operations due to the high cost of aviation fuel (JetA1), THE WHISTLER can report.

Airlines under the Airline Operators of Nigeria, AON, are divided between those that have agreed to suspend operations on Monday April 9, 2022 and airlines that empathise with AON, but are not willing to join the action.

Airlines are grappling with high cost of operations with JetA1 fuel selling at N700, the highest in the industry’s history.

The operators under the aegis of AON on Friday announced plans to shutdown On Monday.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission had condemned the planned flight suspension.

The operators estimated air fare for a one hour flight to cost N120,000 following the current operating cost.

Dana Air in a statement titled ‘Dana Air not suspending flights’ said, “It has become necessary for us to take a stand in the overall interest of our guests, corporate partners, staff and the industry at large.

“While Dana Air agrees with the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) on all the challenges facing domestic airlines in Nigeria and have on many occasions actively participated in the collective and ongoing engagements of relevant authorities, we have taken a decision not to join the suspension of flights on May 9, 2022.”

Another airline, Ibom Air, said it has contractual obligations to its customers that booked ahead, staff, suppliers and financiers which depend on uninterrupted flow of revenue to service.

Ibom Air said it is also cautious on litigations that may result from the action if it fails to deliver on its obligations.

“We believe that in spite of the escalating fuel prices, airlines volunteering to stop operations would rather exacerbate an already bad situation.

“In view of the foregoing facts, Ibom Air had respectfully disagreed with the decision of AON to suspend flight operations on Monday 9 May, 2022. Ibom Air cannot in the circumstance volunteer to stop operating and will continue normal operations on Monday 9 May, 2022 and beyond. Ibom Air’s inclusion as ‘signatory’ to the statement released by AON must have derived from its active and committed membership of the AON.”

But big players like Air Peace, Aero Contractorsand Azman Air have announced suspension of their operations from Monday.

Air Peace said, “In line with the decision of the Airline Operators of Nigeria, AON, we hereby inform the public that from May 9, 2022, Air Peace will be suspending its domestic and regional flight operations till further notice.

“We regret the inconvenience which this development will cause the flying public. We shall keep you updated as the situation develops.

Azman Air also said, “In compliance with the verdict of Airline Operators of Nigeria to discontinue operations nationwide starting from Monday May 9th,2022, Azman Air management will like to inform its esteemed passengers that our domestic operations are now suspended till further notice.”

For Aero Contractors, it said, “We regret to inform you that our flights may not operate as earlier scheduled. We assure you that airline operators are making every effort to see that flight operations are returned to normal very soon.”