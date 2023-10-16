Nigerian Journalists Work Under Most Difficult Conditions, They Deserve Better- Minister

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, has lamented over the working condition of Nigerian journalists, saying that they deserve better.

Idris, who was speaking during an interview, stated that journalists need to be encouraged and their dues paid, given the nature of their work.

The minister stated that the Nigerian journalists work under and during the most difficult times and at such deserve to live better lives

“Peculiarity allowance for journalists is a contentious issue. However, we all agree that journalists need to be encouraged and have their dues.

“This is because they are working under and during the most difficult times, and sometimes, they pay the supreme price just like members of our armed forces.

“Many times, you see journalists have been embedded with members of the armed forces when they go to fight insurgents in the country and many of them come back with injuries.

“You saw what happened recently in Zamfara, where a journalist lost his life because of the activities of bandits.

“These are not desirable things and every minister of information would want to see that this comes to an end.

“I advocate that journalists should live better. I am also conscious of the fact that they operate within the confines of our economic boundary.

“It is, therefore, necessary that we look, not in part, but in whole, that at the end of the day, we are also seen to be responsible citizens of the country,” he said.