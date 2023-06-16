Nigerian Military Behind Oil Theft, Asari Dokubo Tells Tinubu

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Former Niger Delta warlord, Mujahid Asari Dokubo, has told President Bola Tinubu that the Nigerian military is responsible for the majority of the oil theft in the country.

He stated this during a visit to Tinubu on Friday at the presidential villa Abuja.

Dokubo who supported Tinubu during the 2023 presidential election said, “The military is at the centre of oil theft and we have to make this very clear to the Nigerian public that 99 percent of oil theft can be traced to the Nigerian military, the Army and the Navy especially,” while speaking to state house correspondents.

Among preventive measures have been the involvement of key figures in the region to protect oil assets to deepen oil exploitation.

While revealing that he assured Tinubu of his support and promised that oil theft would end, he said, “Myself and my brothers have assured the President that there will be zero oil theft and vandalization in the Niger Delta.

“We’re going to work with an NPPCL and the IOCs to make sure that oil tapped is brought to zero.”

The NPPCL in particular has broadened stakeholders engagement which has ensured increasing oil production in the last few years.

Dokubo said a partnership with the NPPCL is aimed at stemming the oil theft and boost the nation’s revenue.

He described as blackmail complaints of lack of arms and ammunition by the military saying, “The blackmail of the Nigerian state by the Nigerian military is shameful. They said they do not have enough armament and people listen to these false narratives. So this blackmail must end. They have enough resources to fight.”

He kicked against releasing Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Independent People of Biafra, saying, “During EndSars, Nnamdi Kanu was walking free. What did he do? He poured petrol on the flames of EndSars. Now, he has been caught. What of the people who have died? This is a criminal. He should face the law.

“Releasing Nnamdi Kanu is rewarding criminality and rewarding gruesome murder of innocent people. He should face the law for the actions and instigations he has carried out.”