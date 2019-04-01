Nigerian Navy Recruitment: What You Need To Know

Advertisement

In continuation of its recruitment exercise, the Nigerian Navy (NN) has released date for Aptitude Test.

In a statement dated April 1, 2019 and signed by Suleman Dahun for the Chief of Naval Staff, the NN disclosed that the aptitude test will hold on 13 April, 2019 in 30 centres across the nation.

The statement read in part: “Applicants are advised to visit www.joinnigeriannavy.com for names of shortlisted candidates. Candidates are to report by 8.00AM at their chosen centres selected during the online registration as indicated against their names.

Advertisement

“Candidates will not be allowed to write the Aptitude Test in any centre other than their chosen centre. Candidates are to come along with HB pencil, eraser and print out of the Application Form showing particulars of candidate. In view of the importance of this information, you are please requested to disseminate for general public awareness,” the statement added.

The Nigerian Navy (NN) is a branch of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The Chief of the Naval Staff is the highest ranking military officer of the Nigerian Navy. Its current Chief of Naval Staff is Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas who was appointed on July 13, 2015 by President Muhammadu Buhari.