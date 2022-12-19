Nigerian Scholar, Al-Bishak,Traces Writers Of Bible To Black Africa

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A Nigerian scholar, Prof Al-Bishak, has traced the writers of the Scriptures to black Africa.

Advertisement

Prof Al-Bishak, a lecturer with the Federal University, Lafia, in his latest book entitled ‘Black Papyrus: Global Origins of Writing and Written Literature Traced To Black Africa’, claims that contrary to European claims that civilisation originated from the West, it was black Africans that birthed civilisation.

Al-Bishak told our correspodent that he used almost fifty years to conclude the book, which took him to Egypt, as well as reading over 17O scholarly materials to demystify age-long views about European superiority to Africa.

According to him, “It took me almost fifty years of research because I was a secondary school student in the 1970s when I came across a book titled, ‘Africa Before They Came’, by Galbraith Welch in the Kaduna State Library, Kaduna. It was about the people and civilization of Africa before the Europeans came to the African continent.

“I was shocked to read that Africa had great empires, kingdoms and queendoms, and her people were quite civilized and educated before Africa was invaded by the Eurasians (Europeans and Asians). I continued searching for and reading history books that shed light on the African past.

Advertisement

“I somewhat picked up the subject in my Master’s degree at the University of Lagos, when I subtitled my thesis, ‘Africa, Mother of European Drama’. During my doctorate degree program at Nasarawa State University, Keffi, I wrote my thesis on ‘The Precedence of African Written Literature to the Eurasian Literature’. It wasn’t easy. I faced a lot of challenges by my examiners, who were Professors and PhDs.

“I had to travel to Egypt for further research where I saw evidence of the things I read about. After my PhD I continued the research until this book was eventually produced. I’m still interested in further research.”

Some of the issues he demistified in his book include the black routes of Jesus Christ and the concept of one God.

Hear him, “The book debunks the claim that the Eurasian missionaries brought the idea of one God and religion to Africa through missionary activities. We have shown that Pharaoh Akhenaten gave the world the concept of one God, and that even the scriptures were written by the black Africans.

“The oldest religion in the world in Egypt based on the concept of one God, the Amonian religion, had ‘The Memphite Theology’ scripture. Prophet Moses who wrote the ‘Torah’ was a blackman. ‘The Bible’ (both the Old and New Testaments) was first written by the black Hebrews in Egypt, not the whites in Europe.

Advertisement

“There’s evidence that Jesus Christ was a divine black Hebrew who grew up in Egypt before returning to Canaan for crucifixion by the white Pharisees and Sadducees who didn’t believe in his holiness. Africa has the oldest churches in Abyssinia (Ethiopia) and Coptic Egypt, and exported Christianity to Europe. Indeed, the blackman of the Punic tribe, St. Augustine of Hippo (Algeria), author of ‘Confessions’ and ‘City of God’, who also supervised the canonization of ‘The Bible’, is the grandmaster of Western Christianity. The ‘Nicene Creed’ of Christianity was drafted by St. Athanasius of Egypt.

“In Islam the first section of ‘The Qur’an’ was written down by Bilal, the Ethiopian black muezzin and scribe of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as dictated to him by the Prophet as revealed by Archangel Gabriel from Allah (SWT). So the black Africans have been spiritually educated, and writers of religious books to guide the world towards piety. They deserve everybody’s respect.”

Al-Bishak also asserted that Egypt is not part of Middle East. He said, “We have demystified Egypt as part of the so-called Middle East or a country of whites or Arabs. The Greeks who called the African people ‘Aegyptus’ (singular) or ‘Aiguptoi’ (plural) meant black people. Besides, Egypt was originally inhabited by the black people of Nubia who still exist in southern Egypt and is on the African continent, not the so-called Middle East or Asia Minor.

“So the Egypt of the Pharaohs was a black territory of black people. The Arabs came to North Africa from Arabia in 639 CE (AD) after the death of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The Arabs contributed nothing to the ancient Egyptian civilization. They are currently mere custodians of the black African heritage, and benefit immensely financially from the black African cultural tourism.”