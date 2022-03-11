Nigerian Scientists Discover Drugs For Lassa Fever Treatment

The National Biotechnology Development Agency has identified three candidate drugs to be repositioned and repurposed for the treatment and eradication of Lassa fever.

Director-General of NABDA, Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Abuja.

Mustapha said scientists at the Genetics, Genomics and Bioinformatics Department of the agency, led by its Director, Prof. Oyekanmi Nash, in collaboration with other researchers spearheaded the research.

“This is NABDA’s contribution towards finding a lasting solution to Lassa fever disease in Nigeria.

“Diseases are increasing on a yearly basis. So, NABDA has repositioned and repurposed three candidate drugs for the treatment of Lassa fever,’’ he said.

He expressed optimism that the drugs would address the challenges faced in treating patients diagnosed with Lassa fever ailment.

The NABDA boss recalled that on Wednesday, March 2, eminent scientists, researchers, medical practitioners and technology experts held a meeting in Abuja.

He said the objective of the meeting was to discuss the methods and processes of putting the drugs on clinical trial towards meeting plans to completely eradicate Lassa fever in Nigeria.

He added that with the breakthrough the challenge was to intensify surveillance and response by ensuring the availability of diagnostic centres across most affected regions.

Mustapha said although funding was a major setback to research, he expressed optimism that the 0.5 per cent of Gross Domestic Product allocated to research and innovation by President Muhammadu Buhari could assist.

He said the allocation was encouraging, and that scientists should be happy about it.

“I hope it will be implemented before another administration comes to power for it will not only propel research but will encourage scientists in Diaspora to come home and help develop our nation,” he said.

Director of Genetics, Genomics and Bioinformatics at NABDA, Prof. Oyekanmi Nash, noted that Lassa fever is a ravishing disease peculiar to Nigeria and West Africa.

He said Lassa fever had been without drugs in Nigeria for almost 50 years.