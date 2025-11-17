Nigerians Blast Super Eagles For Failing To Qualify For World Cup Playoffs

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Reactions have continued to trail the Super Eagles 4-3 penalty shootout defeat to DR Congo in the CAF World Cup playoffs final on Sunday.

Frank Onyeka opened the scoring for Nigeria in the third minute before Congo equalised in the 34th minute.

The regulation time and extra time ended 1-1 but the Leopards emerged victorious in the penalty shootout after Calvin Bassey, Moses Simon and Semi Ajayi missed their efforts.

As a result of the defeat, The Super Eagles failed to qualify for the intercontinental playoffs, meaning they will miss out of the World Cup for the second consecutive time.

Nigerians have taken to social media to criticise the team following their poor performances.

Comedian AY slammed the Super Eagles for their poor performance, and their over reliance on Victor Osimhen.

He wrote on X: “It’s a big shame to the super eagles. Even the referee was trying to help you. What you people have proven to us is that without Victor Osimhen, no super eagles.”

Novmanni blamed the team for failing to take advantage of their first round qualifying stage.

He wrote on X: “There’s no hiding behind the mask here. The Super Eagles didn’t deserve to be at the World Cup. Their group was not strong enough for them not to have qualified there. We will happily watch other countries deserving their spot come next year.”

Ferdinand Rogers called for the team to be disbanded.

He wrote on X: “First the entire NFF needs to be quarantined by the EFCC, and the entire men’s team from U17 to Super Eagles disbanded. How can Moses Simon, Wilfred Ndidi, Troost Ekong, Iwobi , Onyeanka, Seyi Ajayi still have call ups to the Super Eagles total embarrassment.”

Olusola Ayodele was scathing in his criticism of the team, describing their ouster as a shame.

He wrote on X: “The era of referring to those players as the Super Eagles is over. They should no longer be called that name. What is super about them? They should find a new name for them. Now their dreams have been crushed for two consecutive World Cup tournaments. What a shame.”

Slim described the team’s performance as embarrassing, demanding restructuring in the team.

He wrote on X: The boys didn’t just lose, they embarrassed an entire footballing nation. We keep giving motivational speeches while repeating the same problems: zero urgency, zero discipline, zero hunger.

“Nigeria doesn’t need poetry right now, we need accountability, tough decisions, and real restructuring in our football system. The ‘spirit of the eagle’ can’t keep carrying what poor management continues to break.”

Meanwhile in a show of support, and encouragement, former Presidential aspirant, Peter Obi urged the team to learn from the defeat and move on.

He wrote on X: “Our dear Super Eagles, I know how deeply yesterday’s outcome weighs on each of you. When you wear the green and white, you carry the heartbeat of the whole nation, and I acknowledge the hard work, sacrifice, and commitment you put into every match.

“But let this moment not break your spirit. Great teams are defined by their response to adversity. What matters now is how we stand, regroup, and rebuild with even greater discipline, focus, and preparedness. I am confident you can rise stronger.

“Do not let today overshadow the greatness of tomorrow. The Eagle never bows its head, it lifts its wings. Keep your heads high and stay committed. Nigeria believes in you, and together, we will soar again.Keep soaring Super Eagles. -PO”

The Super Eagles will return to action against Tanzania on December 23rd in their opening match at the 2025 Nations Cup in Morocco.