Nigerians React After Education Minister Walks Out On Protesting Students

Nigerians have expressed displeasure at the conduct of the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, during a meeting with the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) over the ongoing ASUU strike.

NANS had staged a protest on Monday at the Ministry of Education and demanded an audience with the minister to express their frustration at being subjected to another strike and demand for a quick resolution between ASUU and the Federal Government.

The minister granted their request but later walked out on the protesting students after the NANS President, Sunday Asefon, challenged him that his son recently graduated from a university abroad but the parents of other Nigerian students who could not afford to do the same deserve good education for their children.

Asefon had expressed surprise at the Minister’s action, noting that it is the students who are bearing the brunt of the strike.

“We only asked the minister one or two questions about what the government is doing to resolve the impasse, when he angrily left us and went inside. We are surprised at the development because as students, are the ones bearing the brunt of the strike.

“We are going to hold a meeting to deliberate on the next step to take and we will get back to you,” he said.

Nigerians also took to Twitter to express their displeasure at the development.

@the_scholar1 tweeted, “Minister of Education walked out on Nigerian stidents like they mean nothing. Solidarity to the NANS association.”

@YusufNasir_Ahmed tweeted,” We must sincerely commend the current leadership of NANS for doing the unthinkable. For taking the battle directly to the Federal Government. Enough is truly enough. There must be a final solution to the everlasting ASUU’s incessant strike. Adamu Adamu is impotent. Sack him now!”

@YusufNasir_Ahmed added another tweet: “Adamu Adamu couldn’t control his emotions yesterday. He met his waterloo. So called Minister of Education who couldn’t even listen to D problems of his students with an open mind. He is a failure. There is nothing tangible he has achieved as far as Nigerian Education is concern.”

@FaruqShamo said,” It’s not good to talk too much. When Adamu Adamu was a columnist with a newspaper, he has solutions to all Nigeria’s problems. Today he’s the Minister of Education who failed tomove the sector an inch forward. A common meeting with NANS is unachievable cuz you were askd a simple question.”

@DPandaaar tweeted, “If Adamu Adamu got angry and walk out of a meeting because his self respect was bruised, how should the Nigerian student react then. I mean it’s our future at stake here…”