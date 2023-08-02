Nigerians To Pay More For Beer As Breweries Announce Price Hike

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Amidst the economic hardship in the country, Nigerians who find succour in alcoholic beverages may have to turn to other options.

Advertisement

This follows the decision of Nigerian Breweries Limited to increase the price of beer effective from August 10, 2023.

In a letter seen by THE WHISTLER, and signed by the Sales Director, Ayo Lawal, the price hike became necessary due to the continued rise in input costs and the necessity to mitigate its impact.

“This s to inform you that we will review the prices of some of our SKUs (Stock Keeping Units) effective Thursday 10th August 2023. This review has become necessary because of continued rising input costs and the need to mitigate the impact,” the letter dated 1st August reads.

While appreciating its partners, Lawal said, “In appreciation of our great partnership and your commitment, we will deliver at current prices all open orders that are fully funded and created in our system before 00.00hr on Thursday 10th August 2023

“While thanking you for your commitment to our great partnership, be rest assured that we will continue to support your sales/distribution efforts as always.”

Advertisement

As a prominent brewery in Nigeria, this action is expected to create a ripple effect in the country’s beverage market, leading consumers to prepare for the possibility of paying higher prices for their favorite brews.

Nigeria breweries are the producers of popular beer drinks including; Star Lager, Gulder, Legend Extra Stout, Heineken, Goldberg, Life, and Star Radler amongst others.

They are also the producers of alcoholic-free drinks like Maltina, Amstel Malta, Fayrouz, Climax Energy drink, and Malta Gold.

In recent times, Nigerians have experienced an increase in the cost of goods following the removal of subsidy and the floating of Naira by President Bola Tinubu’s administration.