Nigeria’s Drug Baron’ Has Become President-elect – Atiku Vows To Reclaim Mandate

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has described the president-elect on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, as a “drug baron who has become Nigeria’s president.”

He vowed to fight until he reclaim the mandate he said was bestowed on him by the Nigerian people.

Atiku was speaking for the first time since Tinubu was declared winner of the presidential election which was held across the country on Saturday.

THE WHISTLER reported that the Chief Returning Officer and Chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, Mahmood Yakubu, had declared Tinubu as the winner of the disputed election.

He announced early Wednesday morning that Tinubu polles 8, 794, 726 votes from 12 states to defeat Atiku who polled 6,984,520 votes.

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi was officially announced as having scored 6,101,533 votes to come third, while the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party NNPP, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso garnered 1, 496, 687.

Both Atiku and Obi have rejected the election with their agents at the collation center staging a walkout from the National Collation Centre until Yakubu reviewed grey areas in dispute.

But speaking for the first time in his press conference on Thursday, Atiku condemned the action of INEC, describing Yakubu’s action as a “rape on democracy.”

While noting that INEC “failed woefully in the conduct of the election,” Atiku faulted the emergence of Tinubu, saying, “Nigeria drug baron has become the president-elect.”

He assured his supporters to be faithful adding that, “We will not sit idly by and watch your right taken away from you”.

He reassured that he would fight until his mandate is reclaimed.