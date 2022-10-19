Nigeria’s Lassa Fever Cases Hit 937

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said the country’s Lassa Fever cases have increased from 933 to 937,

Advertisement

So far, 173 people have died from the Lassa Fever outbreak this year.

The latest NCDC Situation Report for week 40 shows that the cases were reported in 26 states and 104 local government areas.

The NCDC noted that of all the confirmed cases, 71 percent are from Ondo (33 percent), Edo (25 percent), and Bauchi (13 percent) States.

Lassa fever is a viral hemorrhagic fever and an acute viral illness. This zoonotic disease has a high morbidity and mortality rate, as well as economic, health, and security implications.

The report partly reads, “In week 40, the number of new confirmed cases is the same as reported in week 39, 2022 to four cases. These were reported from Ondo, Bauchi, and Ekiti States.

“Cumulatively from week one to week 40, 2022, 173 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate of 18.5 percent which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2021 (23.1 percent).

“In total for 2022, 26 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 104 Local Government Areas.

“Of all confirmed cases, 71 percent are from Ondo (33 percent), Edo (25 percent), and Bauchi (13 percent) States.

“The predominant age group affected is 21-30 years (Range: 0 to 90 years, Median Age: 30 years). The male-to-female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.8.

“The number of suspected cases has increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2021.

“No new Healthcare worker affected in the reporting week 40.

“National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Technical Working Group continues to coordinate the response activities at all levels.”