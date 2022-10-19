VIDEO: Nigerian Billionaire Tony Elumelu Reveals Secret Of His Success

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

For the Chairman of one of the largest banks in Nigeria, navigating through different businesses and succeeding in them first begins with the right team.

Tony Elumelu doubles as the chairman of United Bank for Africa Group and Heirs Holdings.

His UBA market capitalisation is worth N235.98bn. Heirs Holdings invests in power, oil and gas, real estate, agribusiness and financial service.

Elumelu said his friends wonder his ability to manage his diverse investments with growing expectations of business.

The chairman said, “My friends often ask me Tony how do you cope, you are everywhere, you run many businesses, yet you manage to balance things.

“And I say to them, the secret is surrounding yourself as a leader with great people and having good processes and policies that makes the business run as if you were there.”

According to him, every successful businessman and young prospective entrepreneurs must build the right process and organisations as well as surround themselves with the right minds.

He said, “Because we can’t always be here forever and we must build to last. So, let us build processes and organisations and surround ourselves with great minds to help us in business.

“To young African entrepreneurs, embrace this and you will go far.”

Want to know how I maintain a work-life balance? Here’s my little secret! #TOEWay 😎 pic.twitter.com/w5ds8qN5pr — Tony O. Elumelu, CFR (@TonyOElumelu) October 18, 2022

Elumelu’s Heirs Holding have stake in the United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA), United Capital Plc, Africa Prudential Registrars, NASD OTC Market, Heirs Insurance Brokers Limited, Heirs Insurance Limited and Heirs Life Assurance Limited.