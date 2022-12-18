Nigeria’s Steve Ogidan Bags Outstanding Leadership Award In US

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The CEO of Successory Nigeria Ltd, Dr Steve Olusegun Ogidan, mni, will on Monday receive an outstanding leadership award for his contributions to development finance and education across Africa.

According to the organizers of the award, Ogidan will receive the achievement award at the Hotel Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, United States, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the inclusion of Rural Farmers in Food Security Strategy in Liberia, Sierra Leone, Mozambique, Angola and Nigeria 3 through data capture and curriculum improvements.

Ogidan who is a development planner, trainer and strategist, with core competence and experience in institutional development, business strategy, value chain development, rural development and microfinance was also recognised for his designing a Certification Programme for Development Finance in Africa under the auspices of the African Association of Development Finance, (AADFI).

He was lauded for being the first African to lead IFAD Supervision Mission for an unprecedented three terms, FGN/IFAD RUFIN 1st, 2nd & 3rd Supervision Missions in Nigeria and for leading the International Labour Organisation’s African Expert Committee to design a curriculum on Access to Finance (A2F) for African Workers.

The development finance expert was also recognized for the selfless leadership he provided to the School of African Microfinance, Mombasa, Kenya for 3 consecutive years as Executive Course Director and for designing the Microfinance Strategy for the Republics of Liberia and Nigeria.

Recall that Ogidan, who has served as consultant and adviser to the Governments of Nigeria, Liberia, Uganda, Tanzania and South Africa at various times, was recently conferred membership (mni) of the prestigious National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Kuru Plateau State.