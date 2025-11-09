NISO Links Nigeria’s Power Grid To West African Network

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO), in collaboration with the West African Power Pool Information and Coordination Centre (WAPP-ICC), has completed the synchronisation test between Nigeria’s power grid and the rest of the West African electricity network.

The test, which included the power systems of the Niger Republic and parts of Benin and Togo, was conducted on Saturday, November 8, 2025, between 05:04 a.m. and 09:04 a.m.

A statement jointly signed by NISO’s Chairman of the Board of Directors, Dr Adesegun Akin-Olugbade, and Managing Director/CEO, Engr. Abdu Bello Mohammed, stated that the achievement marks a major breakthrough in efforts to establish a unified West African electricity grid operating at a single frequency.

“Until now, previous synchronisation efforts had faced challenges, with the only known physical attempt in 2007 lasting just seven minutes before being discontinued.

“However, renewed coordination between NISO and WAPP-ICC has led to a successful exercise, enabled by improved system monitoring, stricter frequency control, harmonised operational standards, and real-time communication among control centres”, the statement read in part.

It stated that the integration effectively connects Area 1, comprising Nigeria, Niger, and parts of Benin and Togo, with Areas 2 and 3, which cover the rest of West Africa.

“This connection creates a single operational grid aimed at enhancing reliability, stability, and cross-border electricity exchange across the ECOWAS region”, the statement added.

According to NISO, the synchronisation paves the way for operational unification of the regional grid, enabling shared reserves, cost-effective power generation, and electricity trading under the West African Electricity Market (WAEM).

“It is also expected to strengthen institutional cooperation among member countries’ system operators.

“For Nigeria, the benefits are significant. The development is projected to unlock stranded generation capacity, boost energy exports and foreign exchange earnings, improve grid resilience, and reinforce the country’s leadership role in regional energy integration.

“Additionally, the achievement opens access to donor funding for critical transmission projects such as the North Core Project in Birnin Kebbi and the Ajegunle 330kV Substation in Lagos State”, the statement stated further.

NISO described the successful synchronisation as “a historic milestone in regional energy cooperation,” affirming that it demonstrates the technical capacity of West African operators to manage complex grid operations in line with global standards.