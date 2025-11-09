APC Mocks Peter Obi Over Defeat In Own Polling Unit

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has ridiculed the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Mr Peter Obi, following reports that he lost his polling unit to the APC during the just-concluded governorship election in Anambra State.

In a statement on Sunday signed by its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Seye Oladejo, the Lagos APC described Obi’s loss as a “public humiliation” and proof that the “Obidient movement” was a social media illusion with no real political strength on the ground.

“The people who know Peter Obi best- his neighbours, his own community, his supposed natural base- have delivered an unmistakable judgment: We reject you. We don’t trust you. We have seen through you,” the statement read.

According to Oladejo, Obi’s political brand was built on an artificial foundation.

He said the loss at his polling unit exposed the weakness of the movement he leads and underscored his waning influence in his home state.

“For years, Obi built his brand on self-righteous monologues, manufactured statistics, emotional manipulation, and a carefully cultivated aura of victimhood. He weaponized ignorance and sentiment to mislead the youth, pretending to be Nigeria’s political saviour while lacking the basic capacity to win at home,” the APC spokesperson said.

“A man who cannot win his polling unit has no business dreaming of winning a country. A man who is rejected on his street cannot claim nationwide acceptance. A man whose strongest base has crumbled cannot sell the lie of a national movement.”

The party added that Obi’s electoral setback marked the disintegration of the myth around him, and dismissed any future presidential ambitions he may have as unrealistic.

Oladejo also mocked the former governor for what he described as his tendency to seek foreign sympathy after domestic defeats, cautioning him to accept his political reality instead of blaming external forces.

“While President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is rebuilding institutions, fixing the economy, expanding infrastructure, attracting foreign investments, and restoring global confidence, Peter Obi is busy granting contradictory interviews, seeking international validation, and hiding behind hashtags that collapse at the ballot box,” the statement continued.

The Lagos APC added that the result in Obi’s polling unit was symbolic of a wider national trend.

“The APC’s victory in his unit is symbolic, conclusive, and prophetic. It reflects the national mood: performance is triumphing over propaganda; structure is defeating chaos; delivery is destroying deception.

“Peter Obi should spare the nation further melodrama. Let him first repair the political damage at his doorstep before pretending he can repair Nigeria,” Oladejo declared.

Obi is one of the vocal opposition figures in Nigeria. In 2023, he defeated the incumbent President and APC candidate, Bola Tinubu in his own polling unit and Lagos State.