Nnamani Dumps PDP After Losing Senatorial Election, Pitches Tent With President-Elect Tinubu

Former Enugu state governor and senator representing Enugu East in the Senate, Chimaroke Nnamani, has dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Nnamani who contested the Enugu East senate election under the platform of the PDP lost to Labour Party’s Kelvin Chukwu.

Recall that Chukwu clinched the LP ticket for the race following the death of his brother Barr Oyibo Chukwu, the initial LP candidate who was killed and burnt by unknown persons 48 hours to the polls.

The LP candidate scored 69,136 votes to defeat Nnamani, who scored 48,701 votes.

In his letter of resignation from the PDP issued on Monday, Nnamani expressed appreciation to his constituents for the unalloyed support over the years.

The former governor said he has consulted with his associates and constituents alike and has decided to quit the PDP on account of irreconcilable differences with the national leadership of the party.

He said he has moved on and hoped that his modest contributions to the development of his constituency will be the building blocks on which his successors can build on.

Nnamani restated his support for President-Elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and promised to continue to work with him.

He said a Tinubu administration will promote good governance, rule of law, and human rights for the interest of all Nigerians.