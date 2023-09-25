Nnamdi Kanu Clocks 56 Years At DSS Detention As IPOB Lawyer Calls For His Freedom

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the Indigenous People of Biafra’s (IPOB) lead counsel has celebrated the birthday of the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who is currently at the detention facility of the Department of State Services (DSS) following a legal battle between the federal government and his client.

Ejiofor leveraged the opportunity to call for the freedom of his client who clocked 56 years today, September 25, 2023.

THE WHISTLER reports that the federal government’s case against Kanu borders on alleged treason and terrorism dating back to 2015 court proceedings.

The court case dragged on for several years but on October 13, 2022, the Court of Appeal justices quashed all charges against Kanu.

The Justices held that Kanu’s extraordinary rendition from overseas was a violation of international laws and treaties on extradition.

But the appellate court later stayed its judgement after the federal government through the office of the Attorney-General of the federation asked the justices that the execution of their verdict be paused.

The AGF then appealed to the Supreme Court while Kanu’s lawyer urged the apex court to uphold the judgement of the Court of Appeal.

The apex court is yet to determine the appeals as of the time of this report.

Reacting to the development Monday, Ejiofor accused the federal government of deliberately detaining Kanu.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that the Federal Government of Nigeria is using every tactic at their disposal, to ensure that their own appeal lodged before the Supreme Court, is not heard and that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is detained indefinitely in solitary confinement.

“However, as we have consistently maintained, the wheels of justice may grind slowly but it will certainly grind exceedingly fine at the end.

“This new year shall herald Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s total and unconditional freedom,” Ejiofor stated in a Facebook post.