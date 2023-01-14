Nnamdi Kanu Is Key To Security In South East, Soludo Urges FG To Release IPOB Leader

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo of Anambra State has called on the Federal Government to release leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, in order to achieve peace in the South East.

Soludo, who made the demand during the APGA Campaign kick-off in Awka on Saturday, appealed to the Federal Government to release Kanu unconditionally.

He stated that if the detained IPOB leader cannot be released unconditionally, he should be released to him, saying he is ready to stand surety for him.

“I am making a passionate appeal to the Federal Government to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally. If he cannot be released unconditionally, i want him released to me and i will stand surety for him.

“We need Nnamdi Kanu in the roundtable conversation to discuss the insecurity in the South East. We must end insecurity in the South East and we need Nnamdi Kanu to be around.”

Governor Soludo promised to cater for Kanu and offered to bring him to the authorities any time he is required.

The embattled IPOB leader was brought back to Nigeria by security forces in June 2021. He has since been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) and is facing terrorism-related charges preferred against him by the Federal Government before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

On October 13, 2022, a Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja acquitted and discharged him from terrorism charges but the Federal Government appealed the decision and the court granted the government’s request to stop the execution of the judgment.