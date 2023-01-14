Manchester United Beat Man City In Controversial Derby Clash

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Manchester United have moved to the 3rd position on the Premier League table after defeating arch rivals, Manchester City under controversial circumstances at the Old Trafford.

Jack Grealish’s 60th minute header initially put the visitors ahead after a tense 1st half that produced no goal.

However, Bruno Fernandes relieved the pressure for United after converting Casemiro’s pass in the 78th minute.

Four minutes later, Marcus Rashford added to the tally, calmly making good use of Garnacho’s pass in City’s 18-yard box.

The clash was, however, marred with controversies sorrounding the host’s first goal.

Although the referee awarded the goal after a brief VAR check, it was established that Rashford was in an offside position and clearly interfered with play before Fernandes’ strike, hence the goal should have been cancelled.

With the result, Arsenal could potentially take a 8-point lead on the league table if they defeat Tottenham on Sunday.

Manchester United also continue their fine run in the league, winning 7 of their last 10 games.