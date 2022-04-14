Nnamdi Kanu: Ohanaeze Youths Urge IPOB To Shun Violence

The Ohanaeze Youth Council, Thursday, urged the Indigenous People of Biafra to refrain from involvement in any form of violence during and after this year’s Easter celebration.

The group said efforts were being made to ensure the unconditional release of IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

This is contained in a statement by the group’s national president, Igboayaka O. Igboayaka.

It faulted the federal government for adopting non-reconcliatory measures towards resolving the impasse in the Southeast.

Igboayaka said, “Today, Southeast has become a semi-battle field as a result of how the Nigerian government has approached IPOB when they launched the Eastern Security Network (ESN) in 2020.

“As we have been made to believe, from the sense of history, Gen Yakubu Gowon and Gen Emeka Odimegwu Ojukwu could have tactically avoided the event of 1966 to 1970 in Nigeria.

“Unfortunately, we the new generation and the present government of Nigeria have lost the sense of history; we are now making the worst dangerous mistakes like Gen Yakubu Gowon and Gen Emeka Ojukwu.

“But fortunately for us, recently the federal government has embraced the political solution to Nnamdi Kanu’s case, as initiated by Prof George Obiozor, the president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

“We, therefore, advise IPOB and any splinter groups to shun any form of violence.

“This will also pave the way for peace as the process of the unconditional release of leader of IPOB is being perfected with a nationalistic and patriotic approach by President Mohammadu Buhari’s led federal government.”