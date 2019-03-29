Advertisement

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has reacted to a court ruling which ordered his arrest and revoked his bail.

Recall the Abuja Federal High Court presided over by Justice Binta Nyako ordered that the IPOB leader be re-arrested to enable him face his ongoing trial.

Kanu is being prosecuted on charges bordering on treasonable felony.

In his reaction in a live broadcast on Radio Biafra last night, Kanu alleged that there was a gang against him and members of the group.

According to him, he was compelled to make the broadcast because of the plot against him.

Kanu said; “I have been compelled to make this very emergency broadcast this evening by the turn of events and we must address what our enemies are doing head-on.

“We know there is gang up against IPOB, there is gang up against Biafra, and there is gang up against my humble self but in all their doings in all their machinations and in all their plans and their atrocities they will never prevail because truth is in our side, light is in our side and Chukwu Okike Abiama is with us and he would never abandon us until Biafra is restored and beyond.

“We are here to propagate this very gospel, the gospel truth and the gospel of redemption. People of iniquitous disposition will not understand what we are trying to do but the throne of light will”.