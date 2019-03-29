PDP’s Fintiri Wins Adamawa Guber Election

Advertisement

The Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has won the Adamawa Governorship election held yesterday, Thursday.

This followed the conclusion of collation of results of the supplementary election in the 44 polling units of 14 local government areas where the election was conducted.

Fintiri polled a total of 376,552 from the main election on March 9 and the supplementary election of March 28 to beat his closest rival, incumbent Governor Mohammed Jibrilla Bindow of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who got a total of 336,386 from both elections.

Advertisement

Sen Abdulaziz Nyako of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) came third with 113,237 and was followed by Chief Emmanuel Bello of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) who polled 29,792 votes. Rev Abel Behora of the Alliance for New Nigeria came next with 2,545 votes.

Making the final declaration over the election in the early hours of today, Friday, the returning officer, Prof Andrew Haruna, said Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, having polled the highest votes and satisfied other requirements, “is hereby declared winner and returned elected.”

Fintiri, born on October 27, 1967 in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa, is a graduate of History from University of Maiduguri.

He was the Speaker of Adamawa House of Assembly in 2014,and also served as Acting Governor in July 2014, following the impeachment of the then Gov. Murtala Nyako.

Advertisement

Adamawa is also the home state of Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the PDP in the February 16 presidential election