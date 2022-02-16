Nnamdi Kanu Wanted To Wear Shirt With ‘Lion Heart’ To Court— DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) has explained why leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, appeared in court in the same suit he’s been wearing since June last year.

The DSS told the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Wednesday that Kanu wanted to wear a shirt that has lion heart inscribed on it, something that the agency found offensive and against its standard.

Since his rearraignment in July 2021, Kanu has appeared in Justice Binta Nyako’s court room wearing same Fendi Suit.

His lawyers had on January 18, decried the violation of his rights in that regard leading the judge to direct his counsel and family members to give him new clothes.

But despite her orders, Kanu appeared during Wednesday’s proceedings in same dress.

Kanu’s lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, SAN, complained that after the judge’s order, Kanu’s younger brother and his lawyer had gone three times with new clothes for him but that the DSS refused to collect the clothes.

“The Director Legal Service told him (his lawyer) that he will do something about it to ensure that the orders were carried out. Till today, he has not been allowed to wear new clothes.” he said.

After the court’s business of the day (which is arguments on the application challenging the competence of the 15- count charge leveled against Kanu), the judge asked the official representing the Department of State Services why Kanu came in the same suit.

The official explained that the IPOB leader insisted on wearing a shirt which had the inscription of lion heart.

“The clothes they brought with lion heart offends our standard of operation,” he said.

The judge said she will not allow Kanu wear clothes that associates him with “something”.

“This defendant will not wear it in this my court, he will wear something nice,” she said to Kanu’s lawyers.

Ozekhome further urged Kanu to put on any other dress.

Justice Nyako later asked Kanu which clothes he needed; the IPOB leader confirmed that he wanted to wear “Isi Agwu” a popular attire.

But the judge advised Kanu to understand that she has been very accommodating and that he should wear any other dress.

‘You can still wear this if you like,”she said.

On Kanu’s broken and missing glasses which Ozekhome raised in court, the judge directed the DSS to make provisions for someone to get another one for him.