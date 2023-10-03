NNPC Limited GCEO, Kyari Advocates Gradual Path To Decarbonisation

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari, on Tuesday reinforced the national oil company’s strategic positioning at the ongoing Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference holding in the United Arab Emirates.

Kyari headlined an Energy Talk with John Defterios, focusing on “The Reinvention of an NOC: Strategic Partnerships for Advanced Decarbonisation.”

Advertisement

In his keynote, Kyari articulated a measured approach to cleaner energy fuels, emphasising that NNPC Ltd is doubling down on forging synergistic partnerships aimed at optimising the energy mix for today and positioning for future market dynamics.

With the transition of the NNPC into a Limited Company, the focus of the current management led by the Kyari in line with Nigeria’s quest for energy transitioning is to develop the country’s natural gas for the export market.

With attention shifting from fossil fuel to more cleaner energy sources, the NNPC Ltd is leading Nigeria’s drive for more investments that would unlock these energy sources.

Advertisement

Nigeria’s quest for energy transitioning is to develop its natural gas for the export market.

The country has a reserve base of 36.97 billion barrels of oil and 208.83 trillion cubic feet of gas which represents.

In all, Nigeria controls 33 percent of Africa’s total gas reserves of 620 tcf.

Meanwhile, the NNPC continues to excel at the ongoing Conference with the company’s stand becoming a hub of activity as investors and stakeholders converge to explore investment opportunities across the entire business value chain.

Kyari was accompanied to the event by Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, NNPC Limited Executive Vice President, Upstream; and Olalekan Ogunleye, Executive Vice President, Gas, Power and New Energy

Advertisement

The conference which opens on Monday will see Kyari leading the NNPC Limited team in reiterating the need to accelerate towards net-zero by reducing carbon footprints.

The event also saw the NNPC Limited showcasing it’s exhibition stand as well as exploring investment opportunities that resonate with it’s core value of sustainability.

ADIPEC is the world’s largest and most inclusive gathering for the energy industry.

Over 2,200 exhibiting companies, 54 national oil companies, and 30 international exhibiting country pavilions will come together between 2-5 October 2023 to tackle some of the most pressing energy issues, advance decarbonisation and future-proof our energy system.

The conference will also provide the opportunity to discover advanced decarbonisation strategies presented by leaders from across the energy industry at the Decarbonisation Accelerator, while exploring the latest products and innovations from specialised industry areas for maritime and logistics, digitalisation in energy and manufacturing and industrialisation.