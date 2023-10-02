NNPC Limited GCEO, Kyari Joins Global Energy Leaders, Players In UAE For ADIPEC Conference

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari will be joining other global energy leaders and player in this year’s edition of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference holding in the United Arab Emirates.

He was accompanied to the event by Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, NNPC Limited Executive Vice President, Upstream; and Olalekan Ogunleye, Executive Vice President, Gas, Power and New Energy

The conference which opens today will see Kyari leading the NNPC Limited team in reiterating the need to accelerate towards net-zero by reducing carbon footprints.

The event will also see the NNPC Limited showcasing it’s exhibition stand as well as exploring investment opportunities that resonate with it’s core value of sustainability.

ADIPEC is the world’s largest and most inclusive gathering for the energy industry.

Over 2,200 exhibiting companies, 54 national oil companies, and 30 international exhibiting country pavilions will come together between 2-5 October 2023 to tackle some of the most pressing energy issues, advance decarbonisation and future-proof our energy system.

The conference will also provide the opportunity to discover advanced decarbonisation strategies presented by leaders from across the energy industry at the Decarbonisation Accelerator, while exploring the latest products and innovations from specialised industry areas for maritime and logistics, digitalisation in energy and manufacturing and industrialisation.