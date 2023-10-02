Adamawa: Police Operatives Storm Sahul Forest, Kill One Kidnapper, Rescue 2 Victims

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Operatives of Adamawa state Police Command on Sunday, stormed Sahul forest in Gurin, Fofore local government area of Adamawa State and rescued two victims while killing a suspected kidnapper.

According to a press statement Ref No. CZ.5300/ADS/PPRO/VOL.4/47 shared with THE WHISTLER on Monday by the Command’s spokesman, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, the police disconnected the criminal network connecting part of Gurin, Muninga, Wuro Kesum, Parda and Boggel Districts of Gurin in Fufore local Government Areas.

He said the operation was carried out by the command’s operatives attached to Gurin Division in joint operation with hunters, adding that one Ak-47 rifle, 25 rounds, four Sim Cards, one handset, chains, and charms were recovered.

Nguroje said: “The suspected kidnappers upon sighting our men engaged them in a gun duel, as a result one of them was neutralised, others escaped with bullet wounds.

“Interestingly, two of the victims; Muhammed Maikano and Abubakar Maikano, were rescued. One AK-47 rifle, 25 rounds of ammunition amongst others were recovered.”

The spokesman highlighted that the outcome of the operation was a follow-up on the Collaborative Community Policing/ Rescue Operations Strategy adopted by the command.

He said the aim of the strategy is to checkmate cases bordering on kidnap, armed robbery, cattle rustling, unlawful possession of firearms, amongst others,

He also noted that the recent kidnap of the three children of Alhaji Maikano Adamu was part of what prompted them to swing into action.

Nguroje said the Commissioner of Police CP Afolabi Babatola while expressing happiness, praised the DPO of Gurin, his men and the hunters for the gallant performance displayed.

He further directed them to give hot chase to those on the run and bring them to book.

Guns and ammunition recovered from the suspects