NNPC Ltd Settles Rift Between PENGASSAN, Total Energies, Restores Production Of 275,000 BPD

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has brokered a peace deal between the Management of Total Energies, operator of the NNPC / Total JV, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association, (PENGASSAN) and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

The peace deal which was brokered on Sunday has made the unions to agree to suspend ongoing their industrial action.

The suspension of the industrial action is expected to lead to the immediate restoration of 275, 000 barrels of crude oil per day production.

In a communiqué issued at the end of a marathon negotiation session chaired by Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, Executive Vice President, Upstream, NNPC Limited, all parties committed to resolving all the issues within an agreed framework.

The communiqué was signed by Total Energies MD/CEO Matthieu Bouyer, PENGASSAN President, Comrade Festus Osifo, and NUPENG President, Comrade Williams Akporegha.

It was witnessed by NNPC Limited’s EVP Upstream Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, and Chief Upstream Investment Officer, NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services, Bala Wunti.

Also in attendance was Victor Bandele, Deputy Managing Director, Total Energies.

Members of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria branch of Totalenergies had last Wednesday stormed the premises of the oil and gas firm in Port Harcourt in a peaceful protest over alleged anti-labour practices.

Addressing the protesters at the Totalenergies, the State TUC Chairman, Ikechukwu Onyefurum, had expressed sadness that the company allegedly violated the Collective Bargaining Agreement labour entered with it.

Onyefuru, further said that the union will not relent in fighting for improved welfare for the workers.

He had stated, “Total has decided to continue championing anti-labour practices. Total has decided to remain on the path of unfair labour practice that is not known in any book.”