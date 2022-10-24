NNPC Upstream Investments Services Manager, Azu Wins Wharton Business School Award,

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

…Dedicates Award To NNPC, Hails Wunti’s Mentorship

The Manager of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Upstream Investment Management Services Limited, Mr Alexander Azu has won the highly coveted Wharton Advanced Management Program Best Social Enterprise Project Award.

Azu alongside five others won the award at the wrap off of the 81st Class of the Wharton School of Business Advanced Management Program.

At the graduation ceremony, Azu alongside 5 others got the award for their enterprise project, MEDRELIEF which aims at resolving medical debt issues in the United States market and consequently reducing bankruptcies arising from medical debt.

The social enterprise projects are seed companies which must address a social issue within society.

It was premised on a viable business plan suitable for venture capital and angel investor funding.

Sponsors of each project were responsible for the business concept from ideation, research, concept setting and refinement, recruitment of a board of directors, business case development, financial projections and finally, recruitment of venture capital and angel investors for the company.

The award is given to the seed company which has the most social impact that addresses the needs of the most people in society and receives the most funding guarantees from the Venture Capital/Angel Investor Panel at the idea pitch session.

Speaking at the event, an elated Azu dedicated the award to NNPC Limited for the opportunities afforded him in his career which led to his acceptance into the AMP program.

He also commended the NNPCL’s Chief Investment Officer, Mr. Bala Wunti who has been a business mentor and champion of creative thinking in the workplace.

In his closing remarks, the Faculty Chair of Executive Education of the Wharton School of Business, Mr. Mike Useem charged graduands as senior business leaders to uphold the Wharton standard of high achievement and ethics and to cause positive change in their various fields for the betterment of mankind.

The AMP program is exclusively offered at Wharton Business School and other Ivy-league business schools in Europe and the United States and usually recruit a small cohort of Senior executives and C-suite prospects from leading businesses across the world.

Notable Alumni of the AMP include NNPCL Chief Investment Officer, Mr. Bala Wunti (Harvard AMP).

