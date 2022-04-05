No Crack In Benue PDP – Ortom

The alleged split in the Benue State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the ongoing consultation towards consensus candidates for the forthcoming elections is false, Gov Samuel Ortom said Tuesday.

Ortom stated this in a press release by his chief press secretary, Mr Nathaniel Ikyur, which was made available to THE WHISTLER in Makurdi.

The statement described the media reports on the subject as the handiwork of mischief-makers.

According to the statement, “For the avoidance of doubts, all stakeholders in the PDP family, led by Governor Ortom, have been meeting and consulting on all elective positions and the best way possible to produce candidates for the 2023 elections.

“This is to avoid rancour and maintain a harmonious political family. The essence is to achieve consensus and run an inclusive party where everyone would be carried along as a stakeholder.”

It said the meetings held so far over moves to adopt consensus candidates ahead of the elections had been peaceful.

Quoting it, “It is therefore a surprise to read media reports alleging a split in the ranks of our political leaders. There is nothing like that.

“At best, it is in the imagination of the writers, particularly the opposition party who have not developed the capacity for a harmonious and an all-embracing election processes for the good of their members that are spreading baseless informations.

“It is a fact that the PDP family in Benue is united and working in one accord. Those trying to insinuate disaffection among our leaders will be disappointed because the PDP will come out from this exercise stronger and better prepared for victory in the 2023 general elections.

“We, therefore, urge all our members to disregard any insinuation to that effect. Governor Ortom is providing the right leadership in consultation with the national chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu; Senator Gabriel Suswam and many others. And we shall sail to the promised undistracted.”