Lady Who Invested Family Savings In Chinmark Group Commits Suicide

Nuella, a lady who invested her family savings in a ponzi scheme, Chinmark Group, is reportedly dead.

Chinmark Group, an illegal financial operator has many subsidiaries such as Chinmark Homes, Chinmark investment and Loans, Chinmark Farms, Chinmark Medicals and Chinmark Transport.

The Securities and Exchange Commission had notified the investing public that Chimark Group was not registered by it and the investment scheme promoted by these entities are also not authorized by the Commission.

The ponzi scheme promised victims high return on investment, gathering over 4,500 investors.

Nuella was one of those investors who invested millions in the scheme promoted by the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Chinmark Group, Marksman Ijiomah, alongside influencers like Amanda Chisom and Harrison Gwamnishu.

When the scheme crashed late January 2022, victims were still hopeful that the firm would pay back at least their capital.

A cybersecurity expert and Chief Executive Officer of Gemsbok Group, Charles Awuzie had reportedly rescued Nuella from attempted suicide after the scheme totally collapsed.

Nuella had reportedly invested N30m belonging to her family.

Awuzie in a post on Facebook revealed that the victim has commited suicide.

THE WHISTLER could not independently verify the development as of the time of filing the report.

Awuzie said he tried to stop a possible ‘Chinmark bloodshed’ when the scheme was rushed by unsuspecting victims.

He posted, “The worst has happened. Nuella – the lady who invested her family’s money with you and attempted suicide last month because of you.

“Well, she couldn’t handle the disappointment and she left the world today. I did my best to avoid a possible Chinmark bloodshed. I was called names, defamed and dragged for trying to stop bloodshed. The court and the blood of those I tried to save will vindicate me at the right time.

“As I type this, there are more women in my inbox telling me that they may not make it. Nothing has broken me like the death of Nuella. I didn’t know much about her until I learnt about her attempted suicide.

“She was so selfless that she wanted to give my gift to her to Chinmark victims who are in more need. It was because of her that I squeezed out more funds to support pregnant victims. No woman has challenged my conscience like Nuella did in the few moments I engaged with her.”